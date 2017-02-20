Asian Shares Rise In Thin Trade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Monday as the yen weakened on dismal trade data and oil prices held steady after posting their first weekly decline in five weeks on concerns over rising production and swelling stockpiles in the U.



S.

A lack of clarity on the timing and scope of promised pro-growth policies from the Trump administration and the probability of a U.S. rate hike as early as March kept a lid on gains across the region.

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, with investors looking for further clues on Fed's assessment of the economic conditions and the timing of the next rate hike.

Chinese shares rose the most in six months after reports that pension funds are entering the stock market. Investor sentiment was also boosted after China's securities regulator unveiled new rules on Friday restricting excessive and frequent fundraising by some listed companies.

The Shanghai Composite index climbed 37.89 points or 1.18 percent to 3,239.96 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 128 points or 0.53 percent at 24,161 in late trade.

Japanese shares rose on a weaker yen after Japanese trade balance figures missed expectations. Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1,086.9 billion yen in January as exports slowed down from the previous months due to a decline in U.S. exports and the timing of Chinese New Year holidays, official data showed. That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 625.9 billion yen following the 640.4 billion yen deficit in December.

The Nikkei average rose 16.46 points or 0.09 percent to 19,251.08 in light trading due to a public holiday in the United States. The broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent higher at 1,547.01. Softbank shares climbed 3.2 percent on reports that the mobile carrier is prepared to give up control of Sprint to Deutsche Telecom's T-Mobile U.S. to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers.

Australian shares retreated, with weaker metals prices and disappointing earnings updates from the likes of Brambles and WorleyParsons weighing on markets. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 10.70 points or 0.18 percent to 5,795.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 10.50 points or 0.18 percent lower at 5,840.50.

Brambles plunged 10 percent after the logistics firm posted a 3 percent rise in first-half underlying profit and forecast a flat full-year underlying profit. WorleyParsons plummeted 12.8 percent as the engineering group posted its first ever interim net loss. Oil majors Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search fell over 1 percent each.

Retailer Wesfarmers dropped 1.7 percent on going ex-dividend. Miners ended mixed, with BHP Billiton losing 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto declining 0.2 percent, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.5 percent. Bluescope Steel soared 4 percent after announcing an A$150 million share buyback.

Seoul stocks erased earlier losses to end a tad higher after foreigners turned net buyers in the afternoon trading. The Kospi average rose 3.81 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,084.39. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rallied 2.1 percent to 1,933,000 won while Korea Electric Power Corp shares jumped as much as 6 percent.

New Zealand shares ended marginally higher amid mixed global cues. The S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 5.97 points or 0.08 percent to 7,099.50, with Auckland International Airport shares rallying 2.3 percent after the country's busiest gateway posted a 19 percent gain in first-half profit.

Fixed-line telecommunications provider Chorus fell 1.9 percent despite the company posting first-half results ahead of market expectations.

Survey figures from Business NZ showed today that New Zealand's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years in January. The performance of services index climbed to 59.5 from 58.5 in December.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were up between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.20 percent and the Taiwan Weighted eased 0.3 percent.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains to reach fresh record closing highs on Friday on optimism about Trump's promised tax and regulation cuts. The Dow inched up marginally, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.

