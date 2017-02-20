Abraham Lincoln Best US President: Survey

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abraham Lincoln is the best president the United States had, according to a recent Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership.





C-SPAN released the results of its third Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership, as the nation marks Presidents Day.

A cross-section of 91 presidential historians ranked the 43 former occupants of the White House on ten attributes of leadership.

As in C-SPAN's first two surveys, released in 2000 and 2009, Abraham Lincoln receives top billing among the historians. George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Theodore Roosevelt retain their top five status, while Dwight Eisenhower moves into the top five for the first time.

Former President Barack Obama enters the ranks for the first time in the 12 position. Notably, his leadership category ratings range from No. 3 for "Pursued Equal Justice for All," to No. 39 for "Relations with Congress."

