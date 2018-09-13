Erweiterte Funktionen
ALLIANCE ONE INTL NEW - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
13.09.18 16:21
ISIN Name "Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US0187723012 Alliance One International
Inc. 13.09.2018 US74737V1061 Alliance One International
Inc. 14.09.2018 Tausch 1:1
CA4581731011 IntelliPharmaCeutics International
Inc. 13.09.2018 CA4581733090 IntelliPharmaCeutics International
Inc. 14.09.2018 Tausch 10:1
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,96 €
|14,77 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0187723012
|A14V40
|23,76 €
|11,47 €
20,96
+41,91%
21,88
-0,11%
0,33
-3,92%
