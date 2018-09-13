Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)




13.09.18 14:20
dpa-AFX

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung






DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE


ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem


Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



13.09.2018 / 14:20


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



On 12 September 2018 Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., Zug,


Switzerland, submitted a voting rights notification according to Article 43,


Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617


Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:



'On 7 September 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the


German Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 15% in the voting rights


of ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 15.57% (7'766'921


voting rights) as of 3 September 2018. With respect to such notification we


hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities


Trading Act as follows:



1. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is an investment fund that


invests funds on behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying


party aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue


strategic objectives.



2. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. may purchase or otherwise


acquire on behalf of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical


Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.



3. Currently, the notifying party does not intend to exercise influence on


the composition of the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical


Networking SE.



4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure


of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of


equity to debt or the dividend policy.



5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use


of funds held by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. on behalf of


its investors.'



Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 13 September 2018



ADVA Optical Networking SE


The Management Board




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



13.09.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADVA Optical Networking SE


Märzenquelle 1-3


98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker


Deutschland


Internet: www.advaoptical.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



723481 13.09.2018










