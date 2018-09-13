DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

13.09.2018 / 14:20

On 12 September 2018 Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., Zug,

Switzerland, submitted a voting rights notification according to Article 43,

Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617

Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:

'On 7 September 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the

German Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 15% in the voting rights

of ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 15.57% (7'766'921

voting rights) as of 3 September 2018. With respect to such notification we

hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities

Trading Act as follows:

1. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is an investment fund that

invests funds on behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying

party aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue

strategic objectives.

2. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. may purchase or otherwise

acquire on behalf of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical

Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.

3. Currently, the notifying party does not intend to exercise influence on

the composition of the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical

Networking SE.

4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure

of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of

equity to debt or the dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use

of funds held by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. on behalf of

its investors.'

Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 13 September 2018

ADVA Optical Networking SE

The Management Board

