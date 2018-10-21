DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: CBRE bewertet El Gouna Assets mit USD 2.1 Milliarden, entsprechend dem 42-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts (deutsch)
Altdorf, 21. Oktober 2018 - Die Orascom Development Holding (ODH)
beauftragte CBRE Group Inc, einen der bekanntesten internationalen
Immobilienbewerter mit mehr als 450 Büros weltweit, mit der Durchführung
einer Fair-Market-Value-Studie über die verbleibenden Landreserven sowie die
17 Hotels mit 2,654 Zimmern der Gruppe in El Gouna, Ägypten.
Der Bericht von CBRE bewertet die 22.9 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebautes
Land in El Gouna mit einem Marktwert von insgesamt USD 1.82 Milliarden,
entsprechend dem 170-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts von USD 10.7 Millionen.
Zudem evaluierte der Bericht auch den Wert der 17 Hotels der Gruppe in El
Gouna. Auf Basis der Discounted Cash Flow (DCF)-Methode resultierte ein Wert
von USD 303.6 Millionen im Vergleich zum Buchwert per 30. Juni 2018 von USD
39.3 Millionen. Der Buchwert liegt damit 87% unter dem geschätzten
Marktwert.
Auf Wunsch der Gruppe wurden in dem Bericht nur die verbleibenden unbebauten
Grundstücke und 17 Hotels in El Gouna bewertet. Es wurden keine anderen
gewerblichen Grundstücke oder Gebäude der Destination berücksichtigt.
Insgesamt besitzt ODH 33 Hotels an acht Standorten mit 7,113 Zimmern sowie
66.3 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebaute Grundstücken, die alle zu
Anschaffungskosten verbucht sind
CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Ich freue mich über die Fertigstellung und
Veröffentlichung dieses von CBRE erstellten Bewertungsberichts. Der Bericht
bekräftigt unsere Überzeugung, dass unsere Gruppe viele Vermögenswerte mit
hohen stillen Reserven besitzt, welche in unseren Büchern zum Buchwert
gehalten werden. Wir sind deshalb der Ansicht, dass sich unsere
Vermögenswerte nicht adäquat im Aktienkurs von ODH widerspiegeln. Allein die
17 Hotels in El Gouna sowie das verbleibende Land würden mehr als das
4.1-fache der aktuellen Marktkapitalisierung ausmachen, basierend auf dem
von CBRE ermittelten Marktwert."
Eine Zusammenfassung des CBRE-Berichts ist auf der Website von ODH unter
folgendem Link zu finden:
http://www.orascomdh.com/sites/default/files/presentations/CBRE%20Land%20and%20Hotels_0.pdf
Über Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove
in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in
Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.
Kontakt für Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
