DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: CBRE bewertet El Gouna Assets mit USD 2.1 Milliarden, entsprechend dem 42-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts (deutsch)

Altdorf, 21. Oktober 2018 - Die Orascom Development Holding (ODH)

beauftragte CBRE Group Inc, einen der bekanntesten internationalen

Immobilienbewerter mit mehr als 450 Büros weltweit, mit der Durchführung

einer Fair-Market-Value-Studie über die verbleibenden Landreserven sowie die

17 Hotels mit 2,654 Zimmern der Gruppe in El Gouna, Ägypten.

Der Bericht von CBRE bewertet die 22.9 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebautes

Land in El Gouna mit einem Marktwert von insgesamt USD 1.82 Milliarden,

entsprechend dem 170-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts von USD 10.7 Millionen.

Zudem evaluierte der Bericht auch den Wert der 17 Hotels der Gruppe in El

Gouna. Auf Basis der Discounted Cash Flow (DCF)-Methode resultierte ein Wert

von USD 303.6 Millionen im Vergleich zum Buchwert per 30. Juni 2018 von USD

39.3 Millionen. Der Buchwert liegt damit 87% unter dem geschätzten

Marktwert.

Auf Wunsch der Gruppe wurden in dem Bericht nur die verbleibenden unbebauten

Grundstücke und 17 Hotels in El Gouna bewertet. Es wurden keine anderen

gewerblichen Grundstücke oder Gebäude der Destination berücksichtigt.

Insgesamt besitzt ODH 33 Hotels an acht Standorten mit 7,113 Zimmern sowie

66.3 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebaute Grundstücken, die alle zu

Anschaffungskosten verbucht sind

CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Ich freue mich über die Fertigstellung und

Veröffentlichung dieses von CBRE erstellten Bewertungsberichts. Der Bericht

bekräftigt unsere Überzeugung, dass unsere Gruppe viele Vermögenswerte mit

hohen stillen Reserven besitzt, welche in unseren Büchern zum Buchwert

gehalten werden. Wir sind deshalb der Ansicht, dass sich unsere

Vermögenswerte nicht adäquat im Aktienkurs von ODH widerspiegeln. Allein die

17 Hotels in El Gouna sowie das verbleibende Land würden mehr als das

4.1-fache der aktuellen Marktkapitalisierung ausmachen, basierend auf dem

von CBRE ermittelten Marktwert."

Eine Zusammenfassung des CBRE-Berichts ist auf der Website von ODH unter

folgendem Link zu finden:

http://www.orascomdh.com/sites/default/files/presentations/CBRE%20Land%20and%20Hotels_0.pdf

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

°