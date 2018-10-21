DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: CBRE bewertet El Gouna Assets mit USD 2.1 Milliarden, entsprechend dem 42-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Altdorf, 21. Oktober 2018 - Die Orascom Development Holding (ODH)


beauftragte CBRE Group Inc, einen der bekanntesten internationalen


Immobilienbewerter mit mehr als 450 Büros weltweit, mit der Durchführung


einer Fair-Market-Value-Studie über die verbleibenden Landreserven sowie die


17 Hotels mit 2,654 Zimmern der Gruppe in El Gouna, Ägypten.



Der Bericht von CBRE bewertet die 22.9 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebautes


Land in El Gouna mit einem Marktwert von insgesamt USD 1.82 Milliarden,


entsprechend dem 170-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts von USD 10.7 Millionen.



Zudem evaluierte der Bericht auch den Wert der 17 Hotels der Gruppe in El


Gouna. Auf Basis der Discounted Cash Flow (DCF)-Methode resultierte ein Wert


von USD 303.6 Millionen im Vergleich zum Buchwert per 30. Juni 2018 von USD


39.3 Millionen. Der Buchwert liegt damit 87% unter dem geschätzten


Marktwert.



Auf Wunsch der Gruppe wurden in dem Bericht nur die verbleibenden unbebauten


Grundstücke und 17 Hotels in El Gouna bewertet. Es wurden keine anderen


gewerblichen Grundstücke oder Gebäude der Destination berücksichtigt.


Insgesamt besitzt ODH 33 Hotels an acht Standorten mit 7,113 Zimmern sowie


66.3 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebaute Grundstücken, die alle zu


Anschaffungskosten verbucht sind



CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Ich freue mich über die Fertigstellung und


Veröffentlichung dieses von CBRE erstellten Bewertungsberichts. Der Bericht


bekräftigt unsere Überzeugung, dass unsere Gruppe viele Vermögenswerte mit


hohen stillen Reserven besitzt, welche in unseren Büchern zum Buchwert


gehalten werden. Wir sind deshalb der Ansicht, dass sich unsere


Vermögenswerte nicht adäquat im Aktienkurs von ODH widerspiegeln. Allein die


17 Hotels in El Gouna sowie das verbleibende Land würden mehr als das


4.1-fache der aktuellen Marktkapitalisierung ausmachen, basierend auf dem


von CBRE ermittelten Marktwert."



Eine Zusammenfassung des CBRE-Berichts ist auf der Website von ODH unter


folgendem Link zu finden:



http://www.orascomdh.com/sites/default/files/presentations/CBRE%20Land%20and%20Hotels_0.pdf



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





Bitte warten...