Zurich Insurance Q4 Profit, BOP Climbs
09.02.17 07:27
dpa-AFX
ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $685 million, compared to a loss of $424 million a year ago.
Business operating profit or BOP was $1.1 billion, up 167% from the prior year period.
For fiscal 2016, attributable net income climbed 74 percent to $3.2 billion, driven by improved profitability in General Insurance and continued growth in Global Life and Farmers. Earnings per share grew 73 percent to $21.36.
BOP for the full-year was $4.5 billion, up 55% from the prior year.
General Insurance gross written premiums and policy fees dropped 3 percent to $33.12 billion.
Further, the company's Board proposed dividend of 17 Swiss francs per share for 2016.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|263,80 €
|266,00 €
|-2,20 €
|-0,83%
|09.02./17:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0011075394
|579919
|271,30 €
|178,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|265,012 €
|-0,85%
|17:32
|Hamburg
|264,85 €
|-0,79%
|12:22
|Stuttgart
|262,85 €
|-0,83%
|17:14
|Xetra
|263,80 €
|-0,83%
|17:18
|Frankfurt
|261,648 €
|-1,14%
|15:28
|München
|263,88 €
|-1,16%
|09:13
|Berlin
|262,83 €
|-1,57%
|17:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|280,46 $
|-1,77%
|17:03
|Düsseldorf
|262,00 €
|-2,53%
|15:27
