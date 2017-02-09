Yen Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The yen fell to a 2-day low of 112.75 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 112.52.


The yen dropped to 119.98 against the euro and 140.44 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 119.74 and 140.32, respectively.


Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 112.33 and 85.35 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.93 and 85.15, respectively.


If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 115.00 against the franc, 123.00 against the euro, 145.00 against the pound, 116.00 against the greenback and 89.00 against the loonie.


