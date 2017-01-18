Erweiterte Funktionen

18.01.17 21:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says she expects rates to rise 'a few times a year' until end of 2019.


While the Fed is close to its dual mandate of full employment and price stability, she cannot project the specific timing of another rate hike, Yellen told the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, California.


The Fed hiked interest rates in December for only the second time in a decade. While some Fed members have predicted three interest rate hikes in 2017, others say the central bank should hike rates more gradually.


"Now, many of you would love to know exactly when the next rate increase is coming and how high rates will rise. The simple truth is, I can't tell you because it will depend on how the economy actually evolves over coming months."


Yellen made no specific reference to President-elect Donald Trump's bold campaign promises, only to say, "The economy is vast and vastly complex, and its path can take surprising twists and turns."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



