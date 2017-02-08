Erweiterte Funktionen



Airports Of Thailand PCL - XFRA ISIN CHANGE




08.02.17 16:13
Xetra Newsboard

Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
AU000000RER3 Nzuri Copper Ltd. 08.02.2017 AU000000NZC9 Nzuri Copper
Ltd. 09.02.2017 Tausch 1:1
TH0765010010 Airports of Thailand PCL 08.02.2017 TH0765010Z16 Airports
of Thailand PCL 09.02.2017 Tausch 1:10




