Airports Of Thailand PCL - XFRA ISIN CHANGE
08.02.17 16:13
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
AU000000RER3 Nzuri Copper Ltd. 08.02.2017 AU000000NZC9 Nzuri Copper
Ltd. 09.02.2017 Tausch 1:1
TH0765010010 Airports of Thailand PCL 08.02.2017 TH0765010Z16 Airports
of Thailand PCL 09.02.2017 Tausch 1:10
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,805 €
|10,595 €
|0,21 €
|+1,98%
|08.02./19:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|TH0765010010
|A0B9EM
|10,85 €
|8,68 €
10,81
+1,98%
0,17
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
