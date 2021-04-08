Erweiterte Funktionen



08.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000VQ5ZZE9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.04.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VQ5ZZE9 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.04.2021: WARVO_01

Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,42 € 100,00 € 0,42 € +0,42% 08.04./11:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ5ZZE9 VQ5ZZE 100,49 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,42 € +0,42%  11:45
Stuttgart 100,45 € +0,45%  11:00
  = Realtime
