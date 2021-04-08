Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB57R8 HVB EXP.PL 08.04.25 Infineon WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.04.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB57R8 HVB EXP.PL 08.04.25 Infineon WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.04.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|951,77 €
|1.000 €
|-48,23 €
|-4,82%
|08.04./11:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB57R8
|HVB57R
|1.000 €
|951,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|951,77 €
|-4,82%
|10:30
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|952,33 €
|-4,77%
|11:03
= Realtime
