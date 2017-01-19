Erweiterte Funktionen
Hill End Gold - XFRA H7K: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
19.01.17 08:05
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
HILL END GOLD LTD. H7K AU000000HEG7 BAW&UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.01./08:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000HEG7
|813019
|0,0060 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|18.01.17
|Stuttgart
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|08:17
|Berlin
|0,003 €
|0,00%
|08:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0007 $
|0,00%
|27.12.16
= Realtime
Aktuell
