UBS BARC USD EM - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UEFS
30.07.19 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 31.07.2019;Das Instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.07.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 31.07.2019 The instrument UEFS LU1324516050 UBS-BB.DL EM.S.UETF ADDL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.07.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,03 €
|11,02 €
|0,01 €
|+0,09%
|30.07./10:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1324516050
|A1439E
|11,08 €
|9,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,045 €
|0,00%
|24.07.19
|Xetra
|11,03 €
|+0,09%
|09:04
|Stuttgart
|10,997 €
|+0,06%
|10:00
|Fondsgesellschaft
|12,2503 $
|-0,10%
|26.07.19
|Düsseldorf
|11,00 €
|-0,27%
|08:36
|Frankfurt
|10,995 €
|-0,59%
|10:05
