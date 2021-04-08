Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.04.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,26 €
|51,72 €
|-0,46 €
|-0,89%
|08.04./11:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|59,50 €
|44,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,26 €
|-0,89%
|11:29
|Berlin
|51,96 €
|0,00%
|08:20
|NYSE
|61,39 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|51,34 €
|-0,31%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|51,14 €
|-0,51%
|11:00
|AMEX
|61,405 $
|-0,53%
|07.04.21
|Nasdaq
|61,36 $
|-0,58%
|07.04.21
|Frankfurt
|51,48 €
|-0,62%
|08:05
|München
|51,66 €
|-0,69%
|08:01
|Xetra
|51,00 €
|-1,47%
|09:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
