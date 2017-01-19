Erweiterte Funktionen
Core Laboratories - XETR CEI: NON EX DIVIDEND TODAY
19.01.17 07:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird heute NICHT Ex-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird heute der Ex-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will NOT be traded ex-dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Mnemonic Name
NL0000200384 CEI CORE LABORATORIES
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|122,30 $
|121,77 $
|0,53 $
|+0,44%
|19.01./18:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000200384
|897269
|135,49 $
|84,50 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
