Erweiterte Funktionen



Core Laboratories - XETR CEI: NON EX DIVIDEND TODAY




19.01.17 07:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das folgende Instrument wird heute NICHT Ex-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird heute der Ex-Indikator angezeigt.

The following instrument will NOT be traded ex-dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Mnemonic Name
NL0000200384 CEI CORE LABORATORIES


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
122,30 $ 121,77 $ 0,53 $ +0,44% 19.01./18:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000200384 897269 135,49 $ 84,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 113,842 € +0,94%  17:10
NYSE 122,30 $ +0,44%  18:09
Berlin 114,03 € +0,19%  08:00
Frankfurt 112,352 € -1,21%  09:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...