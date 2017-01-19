WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 18-January-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,645,913.93 9.6066

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,408,239.42 13.7041

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 263,253.79 16.4534

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,349,188.41 14.9587

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,578,653.97 10.5244

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,103,255.79 10.5246

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,097,027.93 12.5123

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,974.82 13.2845

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,074,593.02 15.0083

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,073,729.31 15.1229

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,479,584.25 10.5677

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,111,352.46 15.7655

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,195,994.89 17.0856

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,065,940.49 16.1043

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 278,930.87 13.2824

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 275,433.61 13.1159

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,166,427.52 14.0533

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,236,553.23 17.1744

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,136,964.33 15.1558

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,217,023.90 9.8383

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,190,908.72 17.0106

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 269,747.22 16.8592

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,223,764.83 16.8951

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,191,473.39 12.9483

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,591,605.22 17.1346

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,404,574.72 14.6331

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,487,452.69 9.9157

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,144,873.53 17.0926

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6600000 USD 95,742,079.28 14.5064

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,869,584.39 5.528

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,504,470.18 18.2921

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,270.61 15.5272

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,636.17 13.7329

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,010.45 17.1257

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 277,432.20 17.3395

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,379,460.77 17.3306

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,482,217.55 19.5056

