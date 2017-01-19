WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
19.01.17 10:44
dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 18-January-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,645,913.93 9.6066
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,408,239.42 13.7041
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 263,253.79 16.4534
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,349,188.41 14.9587
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,578,653.97 10.5244
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,103,255.79 10.5246
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,097,027.93 12.5123
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,974.82 13.2845
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,074,593.02 15.0083
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,073,729.31 15.1229
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,479,584.25 10.5677
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,111,352.46 15.7655
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,195,994.89 17.0856
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,065,940.49 16.1043
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 278,930.87 13.2824
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 275,433.61 13.1159
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,166,427.52 14.0533
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,236,553.23 17.1744
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,136,964.33 15.1558
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,217,023.90 9.8383
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,190,908.72 17.0106
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 269,747.22 16.8592
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,223,764.83 16.8951
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,191,473.39 12.9483
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,591,605.22 17.1346
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,404,574.72 14.6331
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,487,452.69 9.9157
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,144,873.53 17.0926
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6600000 USD 95,742,079.28 14.5064
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,869,584.39 5.528
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,504,470.18 18.2921
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,270.61 15.5272
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,636.17 13.7329
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,010.45 17.1257
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 277,432.20 17.3395
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,379,460.77 17.3306
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,482,217.55 19.5056
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R23
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,00 $
|16,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|19.01./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BVXBH163
|A14SCC
|16,00 $
|12,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|14,84 €
|+0,68%
|17:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,00 $
|0,00%
|10.01.17
|Fondsgesellschaft
|15,7078 $
|-0,35%
|17.01.17