Whole Foods Market Inc Earnings Fall 22% In Q1
08.02.17 22:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM) announced a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its profit totaled $123 million, or $0.39 per share. This was down from $157 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.92 billion. This was up from $4.83 billion last year.
Whole Foods Market Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $123 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q1): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,15 $
|29,30 $
|0,85 $
|+2,90%
|09.02./17:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9668371068
|886391
|35,58 $
|27,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,15 €
|+3,04%
|16:15
|Xetra
|28,06 €
|+4,62%
|17:13
|Frankfurt
|28,107 €
|+4,10%
|16:07
|Nasdaq
|30,15 $
|+2,90%
|17:28
|München
|27,00 €
|+1,14%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|27,28 €
|-0,07%
|15:44
|Berlin
|26,655 €
|-0,22%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|26,90 €
|-1,47%
|09:52
|Hamburg
|26,35 €
|-2,77%
|08:10
|Hannover
|26,35 €
|-2,77%
|08:09
