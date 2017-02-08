Whole Foods Market Inc Earnings Fall 22% In Q1

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Whole Foods Market":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM) announced a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.





The company said its profit totaled $123 million, or $0.39 per share. This was down from $157 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.92 billion. This was up from $4.83 billion last year.

Whole Foods Market Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $123 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q1): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.83 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%

