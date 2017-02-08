White House Announces Trump's Cabinet
08.02.17 16:13
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Wednesday formally announced the full list of 24 people who will be serving with him on his Cabinet.
Entering the administration's third week, only a few Cabinet members are confirmed, including the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Education and Transportation. The heads of several other Departments still await Senate confirmation.
The Trump transition got off to a slow start vetting its nominees after the election, and Democrats are demanding more scrutiny and debate for most of his picks.
The President expressed his dismay at the delay, and criticized the Opposition in a Twitter message Tuesday: "It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!"
Here is the list of key members of the Trump administration that the White House released Wednesday:
Vice President: Michael R. Pence
Secretary of State: Rex W. Tillerson
Secretary of Defense: James Mattis
Secretary of Education: Elisabeth Prince DeVos
Secretary of Homeland Security: John F. Kelly
Secretary of Transportation: Elaine L. Chao
Secretary of the Treasury-designate: Steven T. Mnuchin
Secretary of the Interior-designate: Ryan Zinke
Secretary of Agriculture-designate: Sonny Perdue (announced)
Secretary of Commerce-designate: Wilbur L. Ross, Jr.
Secretary of Labor-designate: Andrew F. Puzder
Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate: Thomas Price
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate: Benjamin S. Carson, Sr.
Secretary of Energy-designate: James Richard Perry
Secretary of Veterans Affairs-designate: David J. Shulkin
White House Chief of Staff: Reince Priebus
Attorney General-designate: Jeff Sessions
U.S. Trade Representative-designate: Robert Lighthizer
Director of National Intelligence-designate: Daniel Coats
Representative of the United States to the United Nations: Nikki R. Haley
Director of the Office of Management and Budget-designate: Mick Mulvaney
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: Mike Pompeo
Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency-designate: Scott Pruitt
Administrator of the Small Business Administration-designate: Linda E. McMahon
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,15 $
|104,91 $
|0,24 $
|+0,23%
|09.02./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4138751056
|851270
|107,54 $
|70,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,959 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|98,646 €
|+0,68%
|15:55
|NYSE
|105,15 $
|+0,23%
|17:36
|Frankfurt
|97,747 €
|-0,50%
|09:02
|Berlin
|97,88 €
|-0,53%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|97,62 €
|-0,87%
|09:52
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|70
|Zum US-Depot für ESKIVANA.
|28.01.04
|9
|wer kennt gute Nano-Tech-Wer.
|15.11.02