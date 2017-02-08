Erweiterte Funktionen

White House Announces Trump's Cabinet




08.02.17 16:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Wednesday formally announced the full list of 24 people who will be serving with him on his Cabinet.


Entering the administration's third week, only a few Cabinet members are confirmed, including the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Education and Transportation. The heads of several other Departments still await Senate confirmation.


The Trump transition got off to a slow start vetting its nominees after the election, and Democrats are demanding more scrutiny and debate for most of his picks.


The President expressed his dismay at the delay, and criticized the Opposition in a Twitter message Tuesday: "It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!"


Here is the list of key members of the Trump administration that the White House released Wednesday:


Vice President: Michael R. Pence


Secretary of State: Rex W. Tillerson


Secretary of Defense: James Mattis


Secretary of Education: Elisabeth Prince DeVos


Secretary of Homeland Security: John F. Kelly


Secretary of Transportation: Elaine L. Chao


Secretary of the Treasury-designate: Steven T. Mnuchin


Secretary of the Interior-designate: Ryan Zinke


Secretary of Agriculture-designate: Sonny Perdue (announced)


Secretary of Commerce-designate: Wilbur L. Ross, Jr.


Secretary of Labor-designate: Andrew F. Puzder


Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate: Thomas Price


Secretary of Housing and Urban Development-designate: Benjamin S. Carson, Sr.


Secretary of Energy-designate: James Richard Perry


Secretary of Veterans Affairs-designate: David J. Shulkin


White House Chief of Staff: Reince Priebus


Attorney General-designate: Jeff Sessions


U.S. Trade Representative-designate: Robert Lighthizer


Director of National Intelligence-designate: Daniel Coats


Representative of the United States to the United Nations: Nikki R. Haley


Director of the Office of Management and Budget-designate: Mick Mulvaney


Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: Mike Pompeo


Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency-designate: Scott Pruitt


Administrator of the Small Business Administration-designate: Linda E. McMahon


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




