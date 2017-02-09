Wall Street Aims For Strong Start

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - A strong indication on labor market will be revealed when the jobless claims is published for the day.



The trend of unemployment is expected to edge up for the week, indicating a slight deterioration in the labor market. There are a few Fed speeches scheduled for the day. Trading in the Future market show that Wall Street will open broadly higher on Thursday. Asian shares were up at the close, except Japanese stocks. European shares are climbing.

As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 43 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 5.75 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 9 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The major averages eventually ended the day on the opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Dow dipped 35.95 points or 0.2 percent to 20,054.34; the Nasdaq edged up 8.24 points or 0.2 percent to 5,682.45; and the S&P 500 crept up 1.59 points or 0.1 percent to 2,294.67.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's jobless claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for a consensus of 250K, slightly up from 246K last year.

The Commerce Department's wholesale trade data for December will be published at 10 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 1 percent, unchanged from the same month last year.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. The level of natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country has declined 87 bcf last week.

The auction of Treasury's 30-year inflation indexed securities or TIPS will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year bond auction will take place at 1.00 pm ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard will speak about U.S. economy and monetary policy at financial forum at Washington University in St. Louis, MO., followed by Q&A at 9.10 am ET.

The Fed's money supply data for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change in the previous week was $19.7 billion.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions or monetary policy at the CFA Society of Chicago Distinguished Speakers Series event in Chicago, Ill., followed by Q&A at 1.10 pm ET.

The Fed balance sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the balance sheet was at $4.454 trillion.

In the corporate segment, Nokia announced its plans to acquire Comptel for 3.04 euros per share. The offer values Comptel at around 347 million euros. The acquisition is expected to advance software strategy of Nokia.

Ford recorded a sharp decline of 32 percent in its retail sales in China to 88,432 from 130,832 last year. Sales at passenger car joint venture in China declined 41 percent to 66,000 vehicles. Jiangling Motor Corp. reported 17 percent increase in sales to 20,000 vehicles.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd's nine-month attributable net income declined 8.5 percent to 414.2 billion yen from 452.8 billion yen a year ago. Operating profit was 503.2 billion yen, which represents a 6.1 percent margin, down 14.3 percent from 587.5 billion yen or 6.6 percent margin last year. On a constant currency basis, operating profit rose 30.1 percent to 764.6 billion yen, equivalent to an 8.1 percent profit margin.

Net revenues of 8.26 trillion yen dropped 7.6 percent from 8.94 trillion yen a year ago. Nissan's total unit sales rose by 2.6 percent to 3.99 million units.

German lender Commerzbank AG reported net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter to 183 million euros, down from last year's 193 million euros. But, earnings per share for the quarter were 0.15 euros, unchanged from last year. Operating profit was 337 million euros, compared to 384 million euros in the prior year. Revenues before loan loss provisions increased to 2.399 billion euros from 2.240 billion euros in the previous year.

Asian stocks closed broadly up. Chinese shares hit two-month highs after reports that China would step up supply-side reforms and reduce overcapacity in the construction material sector. The benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 16.20 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 3,183.18 ahead of trade data for January due on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 40.01 points or 0.17 percent to 23,525.14.

Japanese shares fell for the day, ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with President Donald Trump. The Nikkei average declined 99.93 points or 0.53 percent to 18,907.67.

Australian shares erased early losses to end slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 13.20 points or 0.23 percent to 5,664.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 14.30 points or 0.25 percent higher at 5,717.70.

European shares are mostly progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 25.48 points or 0.53 percent. Germany's DAX is advancing 53.03 points or 0.46 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is rising 10.18 points or 0.14 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 39.59 points or 0.47 percent.

Eurozon's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is increasing 0.66 percent.

