Vizio TVs Were Spying On Customers, Feds Say




08.02.17 22:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smart TV manufacturer Vizio has agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle Federal Trade Commission's charges that the company installed a software on 11 million televisions to spy on its customers.


According to a complaint filed by the US Federal Trade Commission, smart TVs from Vizio captured second-by-second information about video displayed, including video from consumer cable, broadband, set-top box, DVD, over-the-air broadcasts, and streaming devices.


Vizio sold this data to third parties, who used it for various purposes, including targeting advertising to consumers across devices.


According to the complaint, VIZIO touted its "Smart Interactivity" feature that "enables program offers and suggestions" but failed to inform consumers that the settings also enabled the collection of consumers' viewing data.


The $2.2 million payment by VIZIO includes a payment of $1.5 million to the FTC and $1 million to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, with $300,000 of that amount suspended.


