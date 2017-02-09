Viacom Inc. Profit Drops 12% In Q1
09.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit totaled $413 million, or $1.04 per share. This was lower than $470 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.32 billion. This was up from $3.15 billion last year.
Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $413 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,99 $
|42,07 $
|1,92 $
|+4,56%
|09.02./17:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92553P2011
|A0HM1Q
|46,69 $
|30,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,32 €
|+6,39%
|16:35
|Frankfurt
|41,224 €
|+5,39%
|16:19
|Nasdaq
|43,99 $
|+4,56%
|17:03
|Stuttgart
|39,051 €
|+0,80%
|12:09
|Hamburg
|39,23 €
|+0,77%
|08:10
|München
|39,21 €
|+0,77%
|08:06
|Berlin
|39,21 €
|+0,77%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|39,01 €
|+0,05%
|09:53
