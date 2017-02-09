Ultralife Corporation Q4 Income Climbs 250%
09.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.75 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $0.50 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $21.63 million. This was up from $19.25 million last year.
Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.75 Mln. vs. $0.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 250.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 266.7% -Revenue (Q4): $21.63 Mln vs. $19.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,30 $
|5,10 $
|0,20 $
|+3,92%
|09.02./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9038991025
|888615
|6,15 $
|3,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,18 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Nasdaq
|5,30 $
|+3,92%
|16:21
|Stuttgart
|4,681 €
|+2,27%
|12:10
|Berlin
|4,935 €
|+2,11%
|13:27
|Frankfurt
|4,869 €
|+0,70%
|13:31
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|10
|ULTRALIFE - Forum
|15.11.10