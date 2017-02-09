Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultralife Corporation Q4 Income Climbs 250%




09.02.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $1.75 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $0.50 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $21.63 million. This was up from $19.25 million last year.


Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.75 Mln. vs. $0.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 250.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 266.7% -Revenue (Q4): $21.63 Mln vs. $19.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,30 $ 5,10 $ 0,20 $ +3,92% 09.02./17:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9038991025 888615 6,15 $ 3,73 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,18 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Nasdaq 5,30 $ +3,92%  16:21
Stuttgart 4,681 € +2,27%  12:10
Berlin 4,935 € +2,11%  13:27
Frankfurt 4,869 € +0,70%  13:31
  = Realtime
