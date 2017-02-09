U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Unexpected Decrease

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.02.17 14:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended February 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.


The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 234,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 246,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 250,000.


With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting a more than forty-year low of 233,000 in the week ended November 12th.


