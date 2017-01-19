U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Unexpected Decrease

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.



S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended January 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 249,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 255,000 from the 247,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM