U.S Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Data




09.02.17 14:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department is scheduled to release its jobless claims report for the week ended February 4th at 8:30 am ET Thursday.

Economists expect claims to have increased to 249,000 from 246,000 in the previous week.


Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While greenback held steady against the pound, it fell against the euro, the franc and the yen.


The greenback was worth 1.0685 against the euro, 1.2560 against the pound, 0.9981 against the Swiss franc and 112.36 against the yen, as of 8:25 am ET


