U.S. Dollar Little Changed After U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Data




09.02.17 14:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released its jobless claims report for the week ended February 4th at 8:30 am ET Thursday.


After the data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0675 against the euro, 1.2553 against the pound, 0.9988 against the Swiss franc and 112.86 against the yen as of 8:32 am ET


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
