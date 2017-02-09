Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S. Court Blocks Anthem-Cigna Merger As Anti-competitive
09.02.17 03:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge blocked Anthem Inc.'s (ANTM) $48 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
(CI), ruling the deal between the insurance giants can't go forward because it would illegally hurt competition.
The ruling echoed a decision last month by a different judge who blocked Aetna Inc.'s plans to take over Humana Inc.
Cigna is entitled to receive from Anthem a $1.85 billion break-up fee if the deal fails to win regulatory approval.
