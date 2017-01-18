Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Consumer Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In December




18.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.

S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.


The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in December after edging up by 0.2 percent in November.


Excluding food and energy prices, the core consumer price index crept up by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The uptick in core prices also matched economist estimates.


