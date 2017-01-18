U.S. Consumer Price Growth Matches Estimates In December

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.



S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in December after edging up by 0.2 percent in November.

The increase in consumer prices was partly due to another jump in energy prices, which spiked by 1.5 percent in December after surging up by 1.2 percent in November. Gasoline prices led the way higher, soaring by 3.0 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core consumer price index crept up by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The uptick in core prices also matched economist estimates.

Higher shelter prices contributed to the increase in core prices, with shelter prices rising by 0.3 percent for the second straight month.

The report also showed notable increases in prices for transportation services and used cars and trucks, while prices for apparel slumped.

Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices were up by 2.1 percent in December, reflecting a notable acceleration from the 1.7 percent increase in November.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also accelerated to 2.2 percent in December from 2.1 percent in November.

Last Friday, the Labor Department released a separate report showing that producer prices also increased in line with estimates in December.

The report said the producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in December after climbing by 0.4 percent in November.

Core producer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in December after rising by 0.4 percent in November. Core prices had been expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Producer prices were up by 1.6 percent year-over-year in December, reflecting an acceleration from the 1.3 percent increase in November. The annual rate of growth in core producer prices held at 1.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

