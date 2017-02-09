US Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Senate has confirmed Jeff Sessions as United States Attorney General.





One of Trump's most controversial nominees, Sessions was confirmed head of the Justice Department with a 52-47 vote.

Democratic senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted for the Alabama Republican Senator.

Sessions is only the eighth member of the Trump Cabinet to be confirmed. The others are the secretaries of State, Defense, Homeland Security, Education and Transportation, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, US Representative to the United Nations Nikki R. Haley, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The heads of several other Departments still await Senate confirmation.

Democrats had raised concerns about Sessions' level of independence from President Donald Trump as well as his record on issues such as immigration, civil rights, women's health, and voting rights.

During the debate, Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren was forced to stop reading a letter written by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday after Senate Republicans voted to formally silence her for impugning a peer.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel attacked the Democrats for their effort to block Session's nomination.

"His long and lauded career proves Sen. Sessions is exactly the type of leader we need at the Department of Justice, and I am glad he will finally be able to take his place at the helm," McDaniel said in a statement congratulating Sessions on his confirmation.

