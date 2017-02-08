US Army Clears Permit For The Last Mile Of Dakota Access Pipeline

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of the Army has said it will grant an easement for a right-of-way across government land at Lake Oahe Dam and Reservoir, North Dakota, for the Dakota Access pipeline.





approve a permit to allow for the completion of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline.

Robert Speer, Acting Secretary of the Army, announced the decision Tuesday. Speer said as a result, the US Army Corps of Engineers made the choice to terminate the notice of intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement.

"Today's announcement will allow for the final step, which is granting of the easement," Speer explained. "Once that it done, we will have completed all the tasks in the Presidential Memorandum of January 24, 2017," he added.

This action will serve to facilitate completion of the last mile and a half of the 1,172 mile pipeline, connecting the Bakken and Three Forks oil production areas in North Dakota to an existing crude oil terminal near Pakota, Illinois. The current proposed pipeline route would cross Lake Oahe, an Army Corps of Engineers project on the Missouri River.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM