Erweiterte Funktionen


UK House Price Balance Falls To 24% - RICS




19.01.17 01:42
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom was down in December, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted reading of 24 percent.


That was shy of expectations for 30 percent following the downwardly revised 29 percent reading in November (originally 30 percent).


In addition, RICS downgraded its outlook for property sales this year following little improvement in the housing market in the last three months of 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:15 , dpa-AFX
Report: Lockheed Nearing Huge Pentagon Cont [...]
18:14 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mixed After ECB R [...]
18:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:07 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:03 , dpa-AFX
Treasury Secretary Nominee Mnuchin Denies R [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...