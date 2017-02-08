Erweiterte Funktionen



Trump Furious With Nordstrom For Dropping Ivanka




08.02.17 23:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his chagrin on Nordstrom Inc.

's (JWN) decision to drop his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, raising concerns whether the new president will mix his family's businesses and his White House power.


"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" Trump wrote on twitter.


Nordstrom said in a statement Wednesday that the decision announced last week to drop the line was strictly business.


"To reiterate what we've already shared when asked, we made this decision based on performance," Nordstrom said. "Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn't make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now."


Last week, department store chain Nordstrom announced that it will discontinue selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories, due to poor sales performance.


"We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance," Nordstrom had said in a statement.


The move comes amid the ongoing campaign called #GrabYourWallet campaign that encourages shoppers to boycott products that has ties with President Trump or his family.


