ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES, AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that it purchased 218,000 Ordinary shares at 66.66 pence per share on 19 January 2017. The shares purchased represent 0.27% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction.



These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 19 January 2017 consisted of 87,196,723 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 7,963,188 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 79,233,535 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

19 January 2017

Albion Ventures LLP Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850

