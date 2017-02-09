Total SA Q4 Income Advances 16%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Total":

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $2.41 billion, or $0.96 per share. This was up from $2.08 billion, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $42.28 billion. This was up from $37.75 billion last year.

Total SA earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.41 Bln. vs. $2.08 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $42.28 Bln vs. $37.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.0%

