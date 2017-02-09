Erweiterte Funktionen

Thyssenkrupp Reports Profit In Q1; Confirms Full-year Forecast




09.02.17 07:40
dpa-AFX


DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Group thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) reported first-quarter net income to shareholders of 8 million euros compared to a loss of 23 million euros, prior year; profit per share was 0.01 euros compared to a loss of 0.04 euros. The Group's adjusted EBIT increased by 40 percent to 329 million euros.


In the first quarter, the Group's order intake and sales were higher year-on-year (up 1 percent/6 percent). Net sales were 10.09 billion euros compared to 9.55 billion euros, prior year.


"We achieved the best first quarter adjusted earnings since the start of our Strategic Way Forward," thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger said.


For the current fiscal year 2016/2017, thyssenkrupp confirmed its forecast. Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase to around 1.7 billion euros. The company predicts a clear year-on-year improvement in net income. Slightly positive free cash flow before M&A is expected.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



