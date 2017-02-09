Thomson Reuters Corporation Q4 Earnings Fall 23%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Thomson Reuters":

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.



TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company said its profit dropped to $274 million, or $0.35 per share. This was down from $358 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $2.86 billion. This was down from $2.88 billion last year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $274 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.2% -Revenue (Q4): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM