The Coca-Cola Company Earnings Retreat 5% In Q4
09.02.17 13:14
dpa-AFX
ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $1.59 billion, or $0.37 per share. This was lower than $1.68 billion, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $9.41 billion. This was down from $10.00 billion last year.
The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $9.41 Bln vs. $10.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,15 $
|42,02 $
|-0,87 $
|-2,07%
|09.02./17:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1912161007
|850663
|47,13 $
|39,88 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,48 €
|-1,84%
|17:14
|Hannover
|39,23 €
|-0,03%
|08:09
|Berlin
|39,23 €
|-0,04%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|39,175 €
|-0,39%
|09:52
|München
|38,735 €
|-1,22%
|15:16
|Frankfurt
|38,543 €
|-1,50%
|16:57
|Hamburg
|38,57 €
|-2,03%
|16:11
|NYSE
|41,15 $
|-2,07%
|17:01
|Stuttgart
|38,125 €
|-2,55%
|15:44
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|491
|Coca-Cola
|15:22
|Löschung
|18.02.16
|66
|Inverse Kursentwicklung todsich.
|30.07.12
|4
|Coca Cola
|08.05.12
|3
|Coca Cola im Xetra
|20.01.09