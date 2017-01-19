The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Profit Rises 9% In Q4
19.01.17 12:51
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
(BK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $826 million, or $0.77 per share. This was up from $755 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $3.79 billion. This was up from $3.72 billion last year.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $826 Mln. vs. $755 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,19 $
|46,23 $
|-1,04 $
|-2,25%
|19.01./17:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0640581007
|A0MVKA
|49,54 $
|32,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,50 €
|0,00%
|18.01.17
|Berlin
|43,615 €
|+0,61%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|43,20 €
|-0,18%
|09:18
|Frankfurt
|43,237 €
|-0,41%
|08:03
|München
|43,635 €
|-0,41%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|42,342 €
|-1,00%
|15:36
|NYSE
|45,19 $
|-2,25%
|17:52
