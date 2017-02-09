Teradata Corp. Q4 Profit Drops 12%
09.02.17 13:09
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line dropped to $89 million, or $0.67 per share. This was down from $101 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to $626 million. This was down from $719 million last year.
Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $89 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.7% -Revenue (Q4): $626 Mln vs. $719 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.9%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $500 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,86 $
|30,17 $
|2,69 $
|+8,92%
|09.02./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88076W1036
|A0M0ZR
|33,32 $
|22,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,90 €
|+7,36%
|15:42
|Stuttgart
|30,41 €
|+8,92%
|15:44
|NYSE
|32,86 $
|+8,92%
|17:02
|Frankfurt
|28,139 €
|+0,96%
|08:03
|München
|28,135 €
|+0,73%
|08:06
|Berlin
|28,12 €
|+0,54%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|28,04 €
|+0,23%
|09:52
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Teradata milliardenschwer - ein .
|20.11.14