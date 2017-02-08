Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17 19:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of $24 billion worth of three-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $23 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday, attracting below average demand.


The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.333 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.


Last month, the Treasury sold $20 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.342 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.


The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.


