Target Remains Firmly Negative After Initial Sell-Off

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure in early trading, shares of Target (TGT) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday.



Target is currently down by 5.9 percent after hitting a two-month intraday low.

Target gapped open sharply lower after the retail giant lowered its fourth quarter and full-year earnings guidance on disappointing holiday sales.

