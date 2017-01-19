Erweiterte Funktionen


Swiss Producer And Import Prices Remain Flat In December




19.01.17 11:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices remained unchanged at the end of the year, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.


Producer and import prices held steady on a yearly basis in December, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer and import prices rose 0.2 percent. The rate came in line with expectations.


Producer prices remained flat from prior month in December but it dropped 0.2 percent from previous year. At the same time, import prices gained 0.5 percent each on both monthly and annual basis.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:07 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:03 , dpa-AFX
Treasury Secretary Nominee Mnuchin Denies R [...]
17:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (deutsch)
17:40 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Straubinger Tagblatt / Straubinger Tagbl [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 26. Januar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...