Swiss Jobless Rate Remains Stable In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Thursday.





The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in January, in line with expectations.

On unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.7 percent from 3.5 percent in the prior month.

The number of unemployed increased by 5,094 from prior month to 164,466 in January.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 rose slightly to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent.

