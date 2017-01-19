Spain Trade Deficit Narrows In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.01.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Economy Ministry showed Thursday.


The trade deficit dropped to EUR 1.25 billion in November from EUR 1.65 billion in the corresponding month last year.


Merchandise exports grew 8.5 percent year-over-year in November and imports increased by 5.3 percent.


During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 16.3 billion, which was 27.1 percent lower than in the same period of 2015. Exports rose 1.6 percent to EUR 233.7 billion, marking the series historical high for this period.


