Erweiterte Funktionen



Sonoco Products Sees Q1 EPS Below Market; Cuts FY17 Earnings View




09.02.17 13:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) on Thursday said it expects first-quarter base earnings to be in a range of $0.55 to $0.63 per share.

Base earnings in the first quarter of 2016 were $0.65 per diluted share.


On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


For fiscal 2017, base earnings has been revised to $2.66 to $2.76 per share, down $0.02 from previous guidance issued in early December. The revision was due to an updated estimate of pension expense.


Analysts expect earnings of $2.79 per share for the year.


The guidance excludes possible acquisitions and/or share repurchases from which the Company is targeting to deliver approximately $.06 to $.08 in additional earnings per share.


As previously guided, operating cash flow in 2017 is targeted to be approximately $470 million and free cash flow approximately $125 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,49 $ 54,46 $ -1,97 $ -3,62% 09.02./17:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8354951027 861171 55,58 $ 39,43 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 50,77 € -0,51%  08:07
NYSE 52,49 $ -3,62%  17:00
Frankfurt 48,968 € -4,03%  15:46
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...