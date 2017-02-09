Sonoco Products Bottom Line Falls 5% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.02.17 13:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its profit totaled $62.52 million, or $0.62 per share. This was lower than $65.48 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $1.14 billion. This was down from $1.27 billion last year.


Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $62.52 Mln. vs. $65.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Bitte warten...