Sealed Air Sees FY17 Earnings Below Market View; Mulls Sale Of New Diversey Unit




09.02.17 14:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp.

(SEE), a food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business, expects fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $2.70 per share, which assumes approximately $0.14 per share of unfavorable currency translation.


The company estimates net sales to be essentially unchanged with 2016. Adjusted for unfavorable currency, net sales in 2017 are expected to increase approximately 2.5%.


On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.95 per share for the year on sales of $7 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $1.18 billion


The Food Care division and Product Care division are expected to grow at approximately 3% in constant dollars and Diversey Care is expected to grow at a constant dollar rate of 1%.


In fiscal 2016, adjusted earnings per share were $2.66, sales were $6.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.16 billion.


The company anticipates 2017 Free Cash Flow to be approximately $600 million.


Further, the company said it is also exploring other strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of New Diversey. This is in addition to the already announced plan to pursue a tax-free spin-off of New Diversey.


Jerome Peribere, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As we proceed with our plans to pursue a tax-free spin-off of our Diversey Care and related food hygiene and cleaning business, or 'New Diversey,' we are also exploring other strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of New Diversey. This is the appropriate next step in our Company's transformation and will enable us to unlock meaningful value for customers and shareholders."


Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
46,44 $ 50,22 $ -3,78 $ -7,53% 09.02./17:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US81211K1007 913368 52,83 $ 38,96 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,265 € -7,79%  17:14
Berlin 46,96 € +1,45%  08:22
Düsseldorf 46,565 € +0,56%  09:52
Stuttgart 46,551 € -0,24%  08:18
Frankfurt 44,068 € -4,86%  15:41
NYSE 46,44 $ -7,53%  17:01
  = Realtime
