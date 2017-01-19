Royal Mail Reports 9-month Group Revenue In Line With Its Expectations
19.01.17 10:59
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.
L) reported that its Group revenue was flat year-over-year for the nine months ended 25 December 2016. The Group recorded 9% revenue growth in GLS offsetting a 2% decline in UKPIL revenue. UK parcel revenue was up 3% with volumes up 2%. Total letter revenue was down 5% with addressed letter volumes, excluding elections, declining by 6%.
Moya Greene, CEO, Royal Mail plc, said: "Our cost avoidance programme is on track. We continue to target a reduction of up to 1% in underlying UKPIL operating costs before transformation costs in 2016-17."
The results for the full year ending 26 March 2017 are expected to be announced on 18 May 2017.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,00 €
|5,16 €
|-0,16 €
|-3,10%
|19.01./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDVZYZ77
|A1W5N2
|7,06 €
|5,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,07 €
|-2,50%
|17:50
|Berlin
|5,19 €
|-0,95%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|5,016 €
|-2,09%
|09:19
|Frankfurt
|5,00 €
|-3,10%
|16:45
|München
|5,05 €
|-3,20%
|09:10
|Stuttgart
|4,89 €
|-4,10%
|17:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,36 $
|-21,41%
|11.01.17
