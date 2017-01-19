Rhoen-Klinikum Projects Significant Structural Burdens On Its Results

Erweiterte Funktionen

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.

PK) said, on the basis of new internal findings, the company's board expects significant structural burdens on the results in a range of low to middle two digit millions for fiscal 2017. The company will adjust its regular financial forecast in due course.


Rhoen-Klinikum noted that its previous year's financial results were positively affected by high one time effects.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,621 € 26,152 € -0,531 € -2,03% 19.01./18:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007042301 704230 28,60 € 24,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,621 € -2,03%  17:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 27,30 $ +2,44%  15:57
Berlin 26,10 € +0,38%  08:00
Hamburg 26,10 € +0,29%  08:09
Hannover 26,10 € +0,29%  08:10
Düsseldorf 26,05 € -0,04%  09:20
Stuttgart 25,618 € -1,54%  17:15
Xetra 25,70 € -1,61%  17:35
Frankfurt 25,645 € -1,80%  17:49
München 25,045 € -3,75%  12:05
  = Realtime
