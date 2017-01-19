Erweiterte Funktionen
Rhoen-Klinikum Projects Significant Structural Burdens On Its Results
19.01.17 12:34
dpa-AFX
BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.
PK) said, on the basis of new internal findings, the company's board expects significant structural burdens on the results in a range of low to middle two digit millions for fiscal 2017. The company will adjust its regular financial forecast in due course.
Rhoen-Klinikum noted that its previous year's financial results were positively affected by high one time effects.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,621 €
|26,152 €
|-0,531 €
|-2,03%
|19.01./18:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007042301
|704230
|28,60 €
|24,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|25,621 €
|-2,03%
|17:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,30 $
|+2,44%
|15:57
|Berlin
|26,10 €
|+0,38%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|26,10 €
|+0,29%
|08:09
|Hannover
|26,10 €
|+0,29%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|26,05 €
|-0,04%
|09:20
|Stuttgart
|25,618 €
|-1,54%
|17:15
|Xetra
|25,70 €
|-1,61%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|25,645 €
|-1,80%
|17:49
|München
|25,045 €
|-3,75%
|12:05
